Huge fire burns at Wayne County industrial facility, sending smoke for miles

DUDLEY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A huge fire broke out overnight at a Wayne County industrial facility with smoke visible for miles.

The 911 call came in just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, regarding a major fire at National Salvage and Service Corp. at 430 Old Mount Olive Highway in Dudley.

A passerby saw the fire and told dispatchers the flames were three stories high.

There are 17 fire departments at the scene, including those from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Goldsboro Fire Department, and numerous volunteer departments.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Wayne County EMS, NC State Highway Patrol, NC Department of Transportation, and Red Cross are also at the scene.

Duke Energy and Tri-County Electric have responded to shut off power to the facility, and all surrounding water districts were notified due to increased water needs for firefighting efforts. Notice was provided to CSX to re-route trains during the response.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. There are no known injuries

Residents are asked to seek alternate routes as Old Mount Olive Highway is closed

The National Salvage site is a large industrial facility that houses railroad ties.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.