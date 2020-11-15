Education

Wayne County Public Schools move to remote learning on Monday due to road closures, flooding

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wayne County Public Schools announced they will continue remote learning for students on Monday, Nov. 16 due to road closures from high water and river flooding.

The school system all schools will return to Plan B schedules on Tuesday, Nov. 17.


Wayne County is still under a Flood Warning as the Neuse River begins to crest on Monday.

As of 6 p.m., the Neuse River near Goldsboro is at a moderate flood stage, sitting at 23.4 feet.


Governor Roy Cooper issued a State of Emergency for North Carolina on Friday in response to the recent heavy rains.

Parts of the Neuse River near Smithfield crested on Saturday
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationwayne county newsfloodingschool closuresroad closure
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: SpaceX rocket launch
NC A&T student from Raleigh killed in overnight shooting in Greensboro
Britain's Johnson in self-isolation; has no virus symptoms
LATEST: Renowned Hillside drama director tests positive for COVID-19
Sheriff's office locates car connected to shooting that injured deputy
Asheville postpones proposed reparations to Black residents
1 stabbed, 20 arrested in clashes during DC pro-Trump protest
Show More
Dustin Johnson wins first Masters played in fall
Poll workers contract COVID-19, but Election Day link unclear
China, 14 other countries sign world's biggest trade pact
Wake deputy hurt in crash with van in Fuquay-Varina
Egypt unveils discovery of ancient coffins, some with mummies inside
More TOP STORIES News