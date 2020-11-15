GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wayne County Public Schools announced they will continue remote learning for students on Monday, Nov. 16 due to road closures from high water and river flooding.
The school system all schools will return to Plan B schedules on Tuesday, Nov. 17.
Wayne County is still under a Flood Warning as the Neuse River begins to crest on Monday.
As of 6 p.m., the Neuse River near Goldsboro is at a moderate flood stage, sitting at 23.4 feet.
Governor Roy Cooper issued a State of Emergency for North Carolina on Friday in response to the recent heavy rains.
Parts of the Neuse River near Smithfield crested on Saturday
Wayne County Public Schools move to remote learning on Monday due to road closures, flooding
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News