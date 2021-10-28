WCPSS warns of possible bus disruptions Friday due to driver protest

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Wake County Public Schools System on Thursday warned parents of possible bus disruptions on Friday due to potential driver protests.
The district said some bus drivers plan to "bring attention to working conditions and wages" and warned parents that there could be an increase in absences.
Administrators say parents should have a back-up plan in case their child's route can't be serviced.
This comes as bus drivers for WCPSS have complained about the lack of staffing.
Last month, a group of Wake County school bus drivers teamed up with Wake NCAE for a press conference, requesting state leaders pass a budget which provides greater financial support for school districts, allowing them to increase wages.
"We have some bus drivers living on food stamps. Who wants to sign up for that?" Zachary Campbell, a Wake County School bus driver, said at the time.
In Wake County, they're offering a $1,200 signing bonus for new drivers and starting pay at $15 an hour.
As for Friday, WCPSS says families can download the Here Comes the Bus phone app for information about the location of their child's bus.
