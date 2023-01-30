WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
SOCIETY

'We Built This' exhibit in Raleigh highlights Black architects who helped build NC

WTVD logo
Monday, January 30, 2023 10:06PM
Raleigh exhibit highlights Black architects who helped build NC
EMBED <>More Videos

A traveling exhibit is giving people an opportunity to learn more about the Black architects who helped build North Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A traveling exhibit is giving people an opportunity to learn more about the Black architects who helped build North Carolina.

The exhibit is at the historic Oak View County Park in east Raleigh.

The "We Built This" exhibit highlights more than two dozen personal profiles and historic context on key topics including slavery and reconstruction; the founding of historically Black colleges and universities and Black churches; Jim Crow and segregation; and the rise of Black politicians and professionals.

The tour is free and runs through March 27.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW