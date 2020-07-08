Technology

Sony introduces an air conditioner you can wear

Just in time for summer, Sony is marketing a new wearable air conditioner to help people on the go beat the heat.

The Reon Pocket attaches to a special shirt with a pocket and extends down your back just below the neck.

The portable AC, which connects to your smartphone, promises to cool the wearer off by more than 20 degrees by venting warm air away from the body.

It sells for about $130 and is currently available in Japan.

No word on when it will be available to consumers in the United States.
