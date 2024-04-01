Level 1 severe weather risk north of Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some areas to the north of the Triangle are under a level 1/5 risk for severe weather on Monday.

Strong to severe storms could move through with the main threat being damaging winds and hail.

Most of the region will remain dry throughout the day.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with the chance of a stray storm.

Scattered showers and storms will move in Wednesday morning before cool air sets in for the remainder of the week.

