Chance to break daily record temperature, risk of severe storms in the evening

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Expect our weather to be hot and humid as we head into the weekend. There is a chance however that clouds keep us from breaking the daily high temperature record of 99 set back in 2007.

Regardless of the temperature, feels-like temps will be near 105.

A line of thunderstorms will approach the region from the north late this evening, but they'll be losing steam as they reach the Triangle. There is a level 1 severe weather risk for the northern part of the viewing area from 8 p.m. until midnight. The main threat would be damaging winds.

A few thunderstorms will be possible Saturday afternoon. Any rain however will come after RDU reaches their high temperature in the upper 90s, with feels near 105.

A wet pattern will set up across central NC as a front moves in and stalls at the beginning of next week. This will prolong the chances for rain through Tuesday and end the spell of hot weather.

The front won't clear the area until Wednesday.

It'll be much cooler with highs in the 80s, but it'll still be humid.