WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

First Alert Day: Friday brings level 1 risk of severe weather

WTVD logo
Thursday, April 13, 2023 1:42PM
First Alert Morning Forecast: April 13
EMBED <>More Videos

Severe weather risk for Friday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms may move across central North Carolina Friday. Damaging winds gusts, small hail, and heavy rain will be possible.

Showers and isolated storms are expected in the morning over central NC with the initial storm band.

There will be some partial clearing and dry conditions into mid-day/early afternoon before more scattered showers and thunderstorms develop into late afternoon and evening.

An isolated severe storm or two capable of strong/isolated damaging wind gusts and hail may happen with the possibility of heavy rains.

A heavy downpour may drop a quick 1-inch of rain in just 30-45 minutes. That new rainfall would only make the ground more saturated after last week's rain.

ABC11 First Alert Weather Forecast

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW