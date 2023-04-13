First Alert Day: Friday brings level 1 risk of severe weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms may move across central North Carolina Friday. Damaging winds gusts, small hail, and heavy rain will be possible.

Showers and isolated storms are expected in the morning over central NC with the initial storm band.

There will be some partial clearing and dry conditions into mid-day/early afternoon before more scattered showers and thunderstorms develop into late afternoon and evening.

An isolated severe storm or two capable of strong/isolated damaging wind gusts and hail may happen with the possibility of heavy rains.

A heavy downpour may drop a quick 1-inch of rain in just 30-45 minutes. That new rainfall would only make the ground more saturated after last week's rain.

ABC11 First Alert Weather Forecast