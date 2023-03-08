Statewide tornado drill part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- State officials are making sure we're ready in the event of severe weather.

As part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week, there will be a statewide tornado drill.

Emergency officials are encouraging us all to make a plan and then practice it today when the alarm goes off at 9:30 a.m.

They're also urging you to prepare an emergency kit.

On average, North Carolina gets about 30 tornadoes every year with the month of May averaging the most tornadoes at five.

Last year the National Weather Service issued 107 tornado warnings for North Carolina and recorded 21 tornadoes.