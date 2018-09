"Be careful everybody!" That was the warning from 3-year-old Brantlee McDonald as Hurricane Florence barreled through North Carolina.Brantlee, who is from Virginia Beach, VA, was visiting family when they started rolling on this forecast.And he didn't stop there!He also did a live report during the storm as the wind picked up in his backyard.We think he has a bright future on the ABC11 First Alert Weather Team as soon as we have an opening for "Little Weather!"