Weather: A cold start to December

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The storm that moved through the region to start the week moved away in the afternoon yesterday, leaving behind breezy conditions for today.That wind has weakened somewhat overnight, but we are still a bit gusty; this breeze will stick with us today thanks to a big pressure gradient between the departing storm and the center of a high pressure area that moves eastward along the Gulf coast today. As the high center ends up over southern Alabama by the end of today, the gradient will ease somewhat, but there will still a noticeable breeze through the day. Skies will clear south to north as we continue to keep some clouds around through the day as the upper-level trough swings across the Eastern Seaboard.The high will get pushed northward through the Tennessee Valley tonight into tomorrow as another low pushes down the Front Range of the Rockies today, then slides eastward along the Red River into tomorrow. West to northwest flow will keep bringing colder air into the Triangle for tonight into tomorrow. As skies clear out tonight and the wind drops off, most places will get down into the 20s, then tomorrow will remain chilly as well. Overall, we'll be starting December with temperatures running about 10 degrees below average, with the wind making it feel even colder, more like it is in the 30s. Tomorrow won't be a whole lot warmer, though it shouldn't feel as harsh with less wind.Thursday warms back into the upper 50s (right around normal) as the high moves right across the region with sunshine.As that storm over Texas tomorrow moves eastward, clouds arrive here Thursday night and Friday morning, followed by a chance of rain Friday afternoon and night, lingering into Saturday. There is uncertainty over how this will play out, given that the European model has a much flatter wave along a front, while the American and Canadian models spin up much deeper, more potent storms that head farther northeast. Even if they are correct, it still seems likely that the rain would lift out of the Triangle by Saturday afternoon, so we've improved the sound of the forecast later Saturday.Drier air will bring back sunshine with seasonable temperatures on Sunday. A weak cold front is also likely later Sunday or Sunday evening, but passes through dry.High pressure then noses south from the Great Lakes behind that front and brings dry and cooler weather Monday and Tuesday.Have a great Tuesday!Big Weather