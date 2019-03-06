u.s. & world

Alabama tornadoes: Unnamed donors pledge to pay for 23 funerals after devastating storm

EMBED <>More Videos

The coroner in Lee County said he'd gotten calls from two companies, neither of which have been identified, offering to cover the costs.

LEE COUNTY, Ala. -- After a devastating tornado killed nearly two dozen in Lee County, Alabama, this weekend, the families who lost loved ones are getting a little relief.

A local official says he's gotten offers for enough donations that he believes all 23 funerals will be paid for.

RELATED: The latest on the Alabama tornado

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris told WTVM that, thanks to two companies, the costs should be covered.

Harris said he "got a phone call from an individual that said, if the details get worked out, there's a very large corporation that will probably pay most if not all of the cost of every victim's funeral."

RELATED: What we know about the 23 lives lost in the Alabama tornado

Harris continued that, right before Tuesday's interview, "I got another call from another company that will do the same thing. So, between the two, these expenses, which can be up into the thousands, will probably be covered by these two companies."

The Lee County sheriff's office called the news a "wonderful blessing."


Sunday's storm was the deadliest tornado in the U.S. in nearly six years. Among the dead are four children, as well as 10 members of the same family.

ABC News and the ABC Owned Stations contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatheralabamaus worldtornadosevere weather
U.S. & WORLD
Chick-fil-A offering fish sandwich for Lent
Horse rescued from icy lake
390 Family Dollar stores to close or be re-branded as Dollar Tree
10 of 23 Alabama tornado victims from same family
TOP STORIES
Arrest made in killing of 80-year-old Sanford woman
Live: Governor Roy Cooper ready to present full 2-year budget plan
390 Family Dollar stores to close or be re-branded as Dollar Tree
38 dogs seized from Fuquay-Varina home, some available for adoption
2 arrested after women brawl at Raleigh Waffle House
How it works: Ancestry family tree, DNA kits
10 reasons why your breath stinks
Show More
13 Clayton businesses caught selling alcohol to minors, police say
9-year-old girl gets Chuck E Cheese to change game's softball taunt
University of Vermont receives anonymous $500K for researching bees
Spring sales: What you should buy now, what can wait
Bond raised to $1M for man accused of shooting at trooper in Orange County
More TOP STORIES News