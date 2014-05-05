Bright & Beautiful Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rain along a stationary front is limited to the coast this afternoon. This will continue to slowly shift offshore as high pressure builds across the Ohio Valley and into the mid-Atlantic tonight and tomorrow. This high pressure will remain in control through midweek bringing a good deal of sunshine through the middle of the week. There will also be a warming trend through midweek as the high drifts east and slight ridging builds into the East. High temperatures will be up around 80 by midweek, which is around 5 degrees above normal for this time of the year.During the second half of the week a trough and storm system will move through the Great Lakes. Another cold front will sag south through the mid-Atlantic as reinforcing high pressure moves into the Northeast. Nothing much looks to happen with this front across the region, just temperature getting trimmed back to the the lower 70s for the end of the week into the weekend.Next weekend looks to bring the next chance for rain, but it will depend on the strength and position of the late week high across the Northeast, as well as the evolution of a potential tropical system in the Gulf (not Gamma, but the next wave coming in now south of Cuba). If the high is weaker, it seems increased moisture and upper level energy will track farther east and could sweep up into the Triangle for the weekend next weekend. A stronger high would keep us higher with moisture and energy more suppressed to the south and west.In the meantime, plenty of nice, early autumn weather is on the way for the week.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson