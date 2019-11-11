Record-breaking cold temps possible this week

If you like warm weather I hope you enjoyed Monday, because major changes are on the way.Rain will develop late Tuesday morning behind a cold front. Rain will be widespread, and it will start to taper off during the afternoon. Totals will range from .50" to .75". As the rain wraps up a few flurries are possible due to cold air rushing in. No accumulation or travel issues are expected at this time.The bigger story will be the strength of this Arctic air mass. Record lows are in jeopardy early Wednesday. Right now the record at RDU is 23 degrees set back in 1977. Conditions don't improve much during the afternoon. Highs will only reach the lower 40s. Those temperatures are well below our average winter time high so bundle up!Cooler highs stick around Thursday. During the afternoon clouds will spread into central North Carolina, and rain forms late Thursday through Friday due to an area of low pressure.Unseasonably chilly will continue to stick around through the end of the work week.Things dry out during the weekend with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.Have a great evening!-Brittany