Welcome back winter: Cold temperatures return

Colder air invaded the region last night and that will set the stage for a much cooler day for today. With that said, our actual highs today are actually closer to normal for this time of the year, but it will still be a shock to the system compared to our recent warm stretch of weather!With high pressure moving across the Great Lakes today, expect this cold air mass to become wedged into the eastern Appalachians through at least Saturday with a reinforcing shot of cold air arriving for early next week.A strong storm system moving into the Rockies today will help drive the development of a surface storm over eastern Colorado and western Kansas today. This storm will move northeast with a southward trailing cold front with the front expected to reach central North Carolina Saturday night. This should help to generate very spotty showers ahead of the front for Saturday afternoon and with the front Saturday night. It will not bring less than 1/4" to the region.There will be thicker clouds Saturday and Saturday night. A warm front setting up over Georgia and South Carolina will remain to the south of Central North Carolina due to the trapped low-level cold air.Once the cold front moves east and south of the area by Sunday morning, the dry and cold air will flow into central North Carolina Sunday and Monday. This will lead to a quick breakup in the clouds and a partly to mostly sunny sky for most of Sunday. Conditions may actually be at their warmest after the cold front moves through on Sunday thanks to initial down-sloping winds off the Appalachians. That will change, however, Sunday night.The cold air pouring into the Great Lakes and Northeast during late this weekend could bring some of the coldest air of the season into the East. This cold & dry air mass should support cold nights and chilly days across central North Carolina through the middle of next week.Have a great weekend!Bigweather