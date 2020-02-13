Weather

Pleasant Weather!

With everything else going on, it's a relief that the weather is so quiet. High pressure will continue to build into the region over the next few days, meaning a nice weekend is on the way!
Tonight will be clear and chilly with lows in the mid 30s to low 40s, and there could be some patchy frost in the the normally colder spots from the Triangle to the north.

Friday will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid 60s to near 70, and the dry pleasant weather will last into the weekend. Highs over the weekend will stay in the 60s on Saturday and low 70s on Sunday.

Have a pleasant evening!
Chris


