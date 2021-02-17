NC weather: 'Significant ice' possible Thursday morning, Duke Energy projecting 1 million power outages in the Carolinas

A Winter Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisory now for tonight into Thursday. Significant #ice accumulations possible. Use the nice weather today to prepare! Add blankets, & your hurricane kit works great for winter: https://t.co/jIyizuLqtL pic.twitter.com/u3YrUURSwj — 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) February 17, 2021

Winter Storm Warning in effect until 7 a.m. Feb. 19: Alamance; Durham; Forsyth; Granville; Guilford; Orange; Person; Vance; Warren

in effect until 7 a.m. Feb. 19: Alamance; Durham; Forsyth; Granville; Guilford; Orange; Person; Vance; Warren Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7 a.m. Feb. 19: Chatham; Franklin; Halifax; Lee; Montgomery; Moore; Nash; Stanly; Wake

Ice is on the way: Tips for driving in winter weather

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=10347992" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Don Schwenneker breaks down how to stay safe while driving in winter weather.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory are now in effect until Friday morning for the northern part of central North Carolina.The winter storm is expected to bring significant ice accumulation but not much in the way of snow.A Winter Storm Warning can be issued if ice accumulation will be at least half an inch. A Winter Weather Advisory can be issued if ice accumulation up to .25 inches is expected.ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said the worst of the ice will take place north of Interstate 85. However, some ice could stretch south as far as Pinehurst."I think tomorrow morning is going to be a real mess," he said.Duke Energy is projecting that the hazardous wintry precipitation and high-winds could cause nearly 1 million power outages - some lasting several days - beginning Thursday in North Carolina and South Carolina, based on the storm's current forecasted track.Duke Energy said it has thousands of employees supporting the company's response, including 5,400 line technicians and vegetation workers. More than 1,300 of those workers are from the company's Midwest and Florida service areas and from other companies providing assistance."This forecast for icy weather is a real threat for widespread power outages," said Governor Roy Cooper. "People need to be ready to stay home and be prepared to lose power for a while, especially in the northern, western and Piedmont counties."The governor said he will issue an executive order in advance of the inclement weather, declaring a state of emergency and allowing for transportation waivers permitting utility companies to bring repair crews from out of state and get faster access to communities who have lost power. The governor also authorized the activation of 40 National Guard personnel to support fallen tree and debris removal.Wednesday is going to be a clear and sunny day, despite being colder than average. But then, early Thursday morning rain and freezing cold temperatures will arrive.With ice accumulation over .25 inches, power outages are likely. If you live north of I-85, consider using Wednesday to get supplies and prepare for the storm.The freezing rain could last through the morning. Temperatures will rise above freezing by noon, and rain will continue falling for much of the day.The rain Thursday could be heavy in spots, causing flooding problems for some.The rain ends early Friday, and we might see some sun with highs in the 40s.Due to the anticipated winter weather, Durham Public Schools facilities will be closed and remote learning, meal services and in-person events will be canceled on Thursday, Feb. 18.School-based virtual events will be canceled as well due to the possibility of power outages. The day will be a teacher workday and there will be no scheduled online classes. DPS will use accumulated instructional hours to make up the day.