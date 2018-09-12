Cumberland County emergency shelters now open

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --As Hurricane Florence nears, seven emergency shelters are now open in Cumberland County.
- Kiwanis Recreation Center, 352 Devers Street
- Mac Williams Middle School, 4644 Clinton Road
- Pine Forest High School, 525 Andrews Road
- Seventy-First High School, 6764 Raeford Road
- Smith Recreation Center, 1520 Slater Ave
- South View High School, 4184 Elk Road
- W. T. Brown Elementary School, 2522 Andrews Church Road
ABC11 was invited inside Kiwanis Rec Center and by late afternoon, several people had checked in for emergency shelter.
This year, the shelters are opening before the storm to give residents a chance to evacuate.
"I believe the idea this time is for people to prepare early. The shelters are available early. So that people can come in get settled before the storm hits so that no one is out on the roads impairing law enforcement and emergency vehicles or anything else when the storm is going," said Shelter Director Susie Guill.
The shelters at Pine Forest High School and South View High School will have pet accommodations.
Pet owners should bring pet food, medication, crates, collars, leashes and rabies vaccination records. Animal Control staff will be on-site, but owners will be expected to provide daily care for their animals during their stay at the shelter.
Residents going to shelters should bring blankets, pillows, toiletries, any medications and several changes of clothes.
If you bring snacks, they should be non-perishable items and items that do not require refrigeration or heating.
In addition, make sure to bring formula, baby food, and diapers for infants.
Caregivers should also accompany any residents who have special needs.
If residents need to evacuate and do not have transportation to the shelter or need other assistance, they may call 910-678-7657.