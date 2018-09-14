Curfews, bus service, trash pickup schedules - what you need to know after Florence

Downloading the ABC11 app is the best way to stay up-to-date on the latest conditions from Hurricane Florence.
POWER OUTAGES: Thousands are already without power. Stay updated on outages here.
List of shelters for Florence evacuees.
CHATHAM COUNTY
Chatham County Emergency Management urges people to stay at home as there is still a risk of flooding and flash flooding.
Chatham residents need to be aware of the serious threat of flash flooding, especially on the Haw and Deep Rivers, starting Friday night and into next week. Remember, areas that typically flood will likely flood with this weather system.
As of 8:00 p.m. Friday, about 5,200 homes are out of power in Chatham County, include Duke Energy, Central Electric and Randolph Power. This number may continue to rise. The utility companies are tracking power outages and already have crews on the job to restore power.
Two Chatham County shelters will remain open for residents. If you need transportation, have special needs or have shelter questions, call (919) 545-8162.
- Northwood High School: 310 Northwood High School Rd, Pittsboro
- Chatham Middle School: 2025 S 2nd Avenue Ext, Siler City
Dogs and cats are only accepted at the Northwood shelter. You will need to bring all pet supplies, including food and medications and have them on leashes or in a crate.
Chatham County offices and facilities are closed Friday and Saturday, except for essential functions. This includes collection centers, parks and libraries.
Full coverage of Hurricane Florence
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
There were an estimated 15,000 people without power as of 5:30 p.m. Friday. The power is out at the Mac Williams Middle School and W.T. Brown Elementary School shelters.
Individuals interested in volunteering should register with the American Red Cross at redcross.org/volunteer. A Red Cross representative will follow up.
The Airport is closed until further notice because of a power failure.
As of 10 p.m. Friday. 677 people are in the seven emergency shelters.
The City of Fayetteville has imposed a curfew within city limits from sunset to sunrise
There is no FAST service during the weekend.
The Fayetteville Area System of Transit will not provide regular service on Saturday and Sunday.
County Closings - Landfill, Container Sites, Libraries, Animal Control All Cumberland County Solid Waste landfill and Solid Waste container sites will be closed on Saturday.
All Cumberland County public libraries and Animal Control will remain closed during the weekend.
JOHNSTON COUNTY
The sharp gradient rain bands moving from Princeton to Benson affecting all areas southeast of I-95 to the Johnston County line will bring more rain than originally anticipated. It is now anticipated that these rain bands will bring approximately 2 to 2.5 inches of rain per hour through midnight. Up to 11 inches of rain have already fallen. This could cause flash flooding and treacherous and life-threatening conditions.
It is imperative that those living in low lying or flood prone areas seek higher ground immediately. If you are in a low lying area, along with a creek or stream, or in an area experiencing flooding, take action now to protect your life. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.
Shelter is available at Clayton High School located at 600 S. Fayetteville Street Clayton, Gather personal items to include bedding, medication, comfort and personal hygiene items; infant supplies such as formula, bottles, disposable diapers and pacifiers; and important personal documents. Items that will not be allowed at the shelters include alcoholic beverages and weapons of any type.
You may bring your pet to the Clayton High School shelter, however, it will be transported to the Johnston County Animal Shelter for safekeeping during your stay at Clayton High School. Your pet will not be able to stay in the shelter with you at Clayton High School as we do not have the resources to make Clayton High School a pet-friendly shelter.
If you need assistance with transportation, please contact the Johnston County Emergency Operations Center at (919) 989-5400.
The Johnston County Landfill and Solid Waste Convenience Centers will be closed on Saturday, September 15 because of declining weather conditions caused by Tropical Storm Florence.
LEE COUNTY
The Lee County curfew will remain in effect through Saturday, September 15 at 6 a.m. The curfew will be lifted during daylight hours and reinstated at 9 p.m. Saturday evening until Sunday, September 16 at 6 a.m.
Sanford Mayor Chet Mann has declared that the curfew will expire at dawn on Saturday, September 15, 2018 for residents living in the City of Sanford.
"Though the curfew will expire, we encourage residents to be cautious and stay off the roadways so as not to interfere with the efforts of emergency responders and repair crews," says Mann. "Let's do our part to make sure they can do their work and not have added problems by having additional people on the road."
Because of the storm, the City of Sanford will not charge late fees or implement cut-offs this week or next. Once the storm passes, the City will assess the situation and determine when to resume.
Lee County Government (LCG) has established a dedicated information update line to provide recorded updates on the current status of Hurricane Florence and associated impacts in Lee County. The LCG Storm and Operations Update Line number is (919) 718-4686 with updates provided daily at 9 a.m, 1 p.m., and 6 p.m. for the duration of time that the Lee County State of Emergency Declaration remains in effect.
ORANGE COUNTY
Wind and rain from Hurricane Florence are expected to last at least into Saturday.
Hillsborough
A downed red oak tree on Calvin Street caused a power outage on Friday and crews worked to restore service and remove the tree.
Duke Energy is only removing portions of the tree affecting its lines, and it will likely be at least a few days before a contractor is available to remove the part of the tree blocking the street. The tree was over 70 feet tall and the trunk was more than 30 inches across, requiring special equipment to remove it.
Some citizens have requested wood from the tree, and the town may make it available if it is in good enough condition and it is practical to do so. Much of the interior of the tree had rotted away, contributing to its collapse.
Duke Energy customers without power are asked to call (800) 769-3766. Piedmont Electric Membership Cooperative customers should call (800) 449-2667. Citizens should not call 911 for power outages.
Citizens are asked to be alert for fallen trees, dead trees and dead tree limbs if they must be outside or must travel during or after the storm. Motorists in high-profile vehicles should be especially cautious while driving.
During the storm, priority will be given to keeping roadways clear of fallen trees and debris for emergency vehicles as conditions allow. The community is asked to stay off the roads, even after the storm has passed.
Visit the town's website for more updates.
Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill Transit operations remain suspended until further notice
There have been seven reports of downed trees or trees leaning on power lines in Chapel Hill since 7 a.m. Friday. Two downed trees resulted in lane closures, which have since reopened.
WAKE COUNTY
Wake County public libraries, parks, the landfill and convenience centers, and other county services normally available on Saturdays will not be in operation.
Raleigh
The City of Raleigh's Yard Waste Center will reopen on Monday. The center is at 900 N. New Hope Road. Its regular hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Because of the hurricane, the City's Solid Waste Services Department has temporarily suspended all curbside collection services for garbage, recycling and yard waste.
For updates on City of Raleigh services during Hurricane Florence, visit www.raleighnc.gov/Florence.
All Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources facilities and greenways are closed on Saturday. All programs are canceled through the weekend.
GoRaleigh will resume normal service Saturday. For updates on GoRaleigh bus service, call (919) 485-RIDE (7433)
The City of Raleigh has a non-emergency number. Please call this number for any issues that arise because of the storm that are NOT life threatening. Non-emergency: (919) 996-2999
Cary
All non-emergency and non-essential Town of Cary activities, including camps, programs and events at Town facilities, are canceled through Sunday. The Atlantic Tire Championships will resume at noon on Saturday, depending on weather. The NC Courage game on Sunday has been postponed to Tuesday and will be played in Portland, Oregon. Visit Weather Delays/Cancellations and the Calendar at www.townofcary.org for updates. The Citizen's Convenience Center at 313 N. Dixon Ave. will be closed Saturday.
Since 2 p.m., Cary has responded to 16 reports of downed trees, debris and/or wires. Greenways may become blocked by downed trees and are in low, flood prone areas. The Town encourages residents to avoid using the greenways during and immediately after the storm. Motorists are reminded to treat non-working signalized intersections as four-way stops; report traffic signal outages and downed trees on Cary streets and sidewalks to the Town of Cary at (919) 469-4090. Remember trees may be tangled in live power lines, so do not attempt to move them on your own.
GoCary will resume regular service Saturday, September 15, including operating GoTriangle's Route 300, with first departures from the Cary Depot (routes 3, 4, 5 and 6) at 8 a.m. and from Cary Towne Center (routes 1 and 2) at 8:10 a.m. GoCary will also operate service as normal on Sunday. Tier 3 Door to Door service will not operate either day. Service changes and detours can be found at www.GoCary.org.
A 12-person Cary Water Rescue team and other resources are heading to a staging area to assist in Hurricane Florence response. The Town of Cary has demobilized its Emergency Operations Center while maintaining staffing plans for around-the-clock response. Only call 911 with immediate threats to life, health, or property; the Town's non-emergency number is (919) 469-4090 and should be used to report issues such as downed trees, flooded streets and water/sewer utility concerns.
Report power outages to Duke Energy Progress anytime at (800) 419-6356, or Apex Electric (919) 372-7475 after hours. Please do not call 911 unless you are experiencing an immediate threat to life or property.
Wake Forest
Heavy rain is expected to continue through the afternoon and into the evening.
Wake County is reporting 34 people have taken shelter at Heritage High School, 1150 Forestville Road.
The Flaherty Park Community Center and Alston-Massenburg Center will be open Saturday and operate according to their normal schedules (8 a.m.-4 p.m.).
All town-maintained parks and greenways are closed until they have been determined to be safe to the public.
All PRCR-sponsored baseball and softball games and practices have been canceled through Saturday. All PRCR classes have been canceled through the weekend at all locations, including those offered at the Wake Forest Renaissance Centre, Flaherty Park Community Center, Alston-Massenburg Center and the Wake Forest Community House - including those classes offered by the Northern Wake Senior Center.
Republic Services did not colleci garbage and recycling Friday. The Friday route will be collected next Friday. To help accommodate the extra garbage of residents along the Friday route, Republic will pick up bagged trash placed beside rollout carts. A Wake County convenience center is located at 2001 Durham Road if you need to dispose of any trash or recycling prior to pick up on Sept. 21.
Yard waste collection has been suspended until further notice. Please do not set out yard waste to reduce the chances of any uncollected debris clogging storm drains. If you have already set out yard waste for collection, please be sure to secure your limbs and branches in a safe environment - but not in the street - until yard waste collection can continue.
Go Wake Forest Bus Service
Go Wake Forest Bus Service, including the Wake Forest-Raleigh Express and the Wake Forest Loop, is suspended today. Officials will evaluate the safety of routes before announcing when service will resume.
To report power outages: Wake Forest Power customers call (919) 761-7899; Wake Electric customers call (919) 863-6499 or (800) 743-3155; Duke Energy Progress call (800) 419-6356.
To report downed trees, visit www.wakeforestnc.gov/report-a-problem.aspx or call (919) 435-9570.
WAYNE COUNTY
Wayne County, including Goldsboro is under a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.