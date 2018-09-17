The rainstorm that once was Florence will progress northeast acrossthe northern mid-Atlantic states and New England tonight and Tuesday.As that happens, there will be a shower and thunderstorm in someplaces Monday night and Tuesday, but the steady rain is done and theheaviest rain is gone as well. Lows Monday night will be in the muggylow 70s with a high on Tuesday in the middle 80s.Much drier air aloft will sweep into the area tomorrow night thenremain Wednesday through Friday. This will bring a much need dry spellfor all in North Carolina. Sunshine will rule each day and while itwon't be an exceptionally dry air mass arrive, it will not be as humidas it has been. High temperatures each day average middle to upper80s.The next chance of any rain would come late Saturday or Sunday.Today is the day that the storm that used to be Florence will finallybegin to move away from Central North Carolina. There will still bequite a bit of cloudiness today, although the sun will break throughat times, especially in the afternoon. There will also be a couple ofshowers and thunderstorms crossing the region, but the steady rainthat fell during the weekend will be gone.Have a great Monday!Bigweather