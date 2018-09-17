The rainstorm that once was Florence will progress northeast across
the northern mid-Atlantic states and New England tonight and Tuesday.
As that happens, there will be a shower and thunderstorm in some
places Monday night and Tuesday, but the steady rain is done and the
heaviest rain is gone as well. Lows Monday night will be in the muggy
low 70s with a high on Tuesday in the middle 80s.
Much drier air aloft will sweep into the area tomorrow night then
remain Wednesday through Friday. This will bring a much need dry spell
for all in North Carolina. Sunshine will rule each day and while it
won't be an exceptionally dry air mass arrive, it will not be as humid
as it has been. High temperatures each day average middle to upper
80s.
The next chance of any rain would come late Saturday or Sunday.
Today is the day that the storm that used to be Florence will finally
begin to move away from Central North Carolina. There will still be
quite a bit of cloudiness today, although the sun will break through
at times, especially in the afternoon. There will also be a couple of
showers and thunderstorms crossing the region, but the steady rain
that fell during the weekend will be gone.
Have a great Monday!
Bigweather
Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Related Topics:
weather
weather