Fayetteville airport closes after power failure

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --The Fayetteville airport closed Friday because of a power failure.
The town remains under a curfew that will last from sunset to sunrise.
The County's Hurricane Florence Information Line (910-678-7657) and the phones in the Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center are also down as well as the Mac Williams Middle School and W.T. Brown Elementary School shelters.
In addition, the county's webpage and county's email are down.
The county's 911 call center has not been affected and is operating as usual.
**URGENT** Curfew imposed for the City of Fayetteville starting tonight from sunset to sunrise until further notice. #Florence— Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) September 14, 2018
