HURRICANE

Fayetteville airport closes after power failure

Cumberland County Emergency Services holds press conference about Hurricane Florence

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Fayetteville airport closed Friday because of a power failure.

The town remains under a curfew that will last from sunset to sunrise.

The County's Hurricane Florence Information Line (910-678-7657) and the phones in the Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center are also down as well as the Mac Williams Middle School and W.T. Brown Elementary School shelters.

In addition, the county's webpage and county's email are down.

The county's 911 call center has not been affected and is operating as usual.
Roof ripped from ABC store in Fayetteville during Hurricane Florence

