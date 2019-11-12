Feeling like winter in November with near record cold temps

Get ready for wind chill temperatures in the teens Wednesday morning. Highs only reach the low 40s tomorrow afternoon. pic.twitter.com/IaYjW4n1BN — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) November 12, 2019

Rain will continue to clear from west to east this evening. Some snow and sleet could mix in with rain as it tapers off, but no major impacts are expected.Temperatures tonight will plummet to the low 20s. Record lows are in jeopardy Wednesday morning. The record low is 23 set back in 1977. On top of that breezy winds will make it feel more like the teens! High pressure will settle in keeping things sunny Wednesday, but that sun will do little to warm things up. Highs will only reach the lower 40s.High pressure will remain over central North Carolina tomorrow night, and that will lead to an other very cold night with readings dropping back down into the upper teens in the colder spots in the country-side to the lower 20s elsewhere.High pressure will move off to the east on Thursday, and another cold front will approach from the west. This front will reach central North Carolina Thursday night. Ahead of this front, clouds will increase across the region during Thursday, and periods of rain and drizzle will accompany the slow-moving front mostly later Thursday night and Friday.Rain will stick around through most of the day Friday with highs only reaching the low 50s. Rain will clear for the weekend, but highs will remain below average reaching the 50s.Highs will start to warm to the upper 50s early next week.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell