First freeze of the season is coming to the Triangle

The first freeze of the season is coming and it's actually behind schedule.

By Chris Hohmann
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The National Weather Service issued a Freeze Watch for all of Central North Carolina from 10 p.m. Saturday until 9 a.m. Sunday.

It will be a sunny but chilly weekend as a big dip in the jet stream brings cold air to the Triangle.

Widespread temperatures in the mid- to upper 20s are likely Sunday morning effectively ending the growing season. The good news? It will end mosquitoes, too.



Don't forget to bring in any plants that you want to survive and don't forget about your pets.

This freeze is actually a little late for the region. The average first freeze is typically the last week of October, so it's about two weeks late.



Get used to the cold, as next week will be even colder with more freezing temperatures possible.

The earliest freeze on record at RDU was on Oct. 2, 1947. The latest freeze on record was Dec. 3, 1931.

Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann has some tips to stay warm and safe in winter.

Freeze Watch Tomorrow Night
