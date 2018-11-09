First freeze of the season is coming to the Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --The National Weather Service issued a Freeze Watch for all of Central North Carolina from 10 p.m. Saturday until 9 a.m. Sunday.
It will be a sunny but chilly weekend as a big dip in the jet stream brings cold air to the Triangle.
Widespread temperatures in the mid- to upper 20s are likely Sunday morning effectively ending the growing season. The good news? It will end mosquitoes, too.
A sunny but chilly weekend! Freeze Watch tomorrow night with lows by Sunday morning 25-30. Brrr! #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/Qu4uzqbnrk— Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) November 9, 2018
Don't forget to bring in any plants that you want to survive and don't forget about your pets.
This freeze is actually a little late for the region. The average first freeze is typically the last week of October, so it's about two weeks late.
A Freeze Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for Saturday night until 9am Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/DwiLdG460C— Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) November 9, 2018
Get used to the cold, as next week will be even colder with more freezing temperatures possible.
The earliest freeze on record at RDU was on Oct. 2, 1947. The latest freeze on record was Dec. 3, 1931.
WATCH: It's not too early for some winter weather tips!