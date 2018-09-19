Florence aftermath: Cell phone carriers offer help, free services

Downloading the ABC11 app is the best way to stay up-to-date on the latest conditions from Hurricane Florence.
In addition to the efforts in coastal areas, AT&T has charging stations at various shelters throughout the state, including at the Friday Center on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill. A truck is on site and is equipped with 60 charging lockers where customers can leave their phone charging securely. AT&T is also delivering water, T-Shirts, DirecTV entertainment, and Internet access at other locations throughout the state.
As the effects of Florence continue to be felt across the Carolinas, customers affected will get free calling, texting and data services from major cell phone carriers.
Verizon Wireless has extended its data relief offer for unlimited domestic Talk, Text & Data to postpaid and prepaid customers through September 25.
AT&T will issue credits and waive additional charges to provide unlimited talk, text, and data access from Sep. 11 - 25.
T-Mobile is extending its offer to those not already on an unlimited plan.
Sprint will waive call, text and data overage fees starting Sep. 12 through Sep. 25.
Cricket Wireless, which is owned by AT&T, will extend payment due dates for people who can't make it to a store between Sep. 14 and 17.
