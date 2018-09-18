WEATHER

Florence flooding updates: 'Sunshine doesn't necessarily mean safety' Gov. Cooper warns

The latest on the recovery effort in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence

Flooding has caused the NC DOT to close the Person Street bridge over the Cape Fear River in downtown Fayetteville, and the department plans to close another section of Interstate 95, from mile marker 46 to 56, over the same river Tuesday evening..

ABC11 Together and the American Red Cross are teaming up on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a Hurricane Florence Relief Drive.

DOT officials also are closely monitoring the nearby Grove Street Bridge over the Cape Fear in Fayetteville. If the water level reaches the girders, which support the deck, the department will close the bridge as well.

The Cape Fear River is predicted to crest at 2 a.m. Wednesday.

More information on road closures

Gov. Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by as much as 3 feet of rain from Florence is far from finished and will get worse in places.

Hundreds of people waited in long lines for water and other essentials in Wilmington, still mostly cut off by rising water days after Hurricane Florence unleashed epic floods, and North Carolina's governor pleaded with more than 10,000 evacuees around the state not to return home yet.

"I know for many people this feels like a nightmare that just won't end," he said.

In one sign of hope, The City of Fayetteville and Cumberland County have lifted curfews put in place during Hurricane Florence. The county is still worried about potentially dangerous flooding Tuesday with amounts expected to exceed that which were seen during Hurricane Matthew.



The Cape Fear and Little Rivers continue to rise. As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Cape Fear River was at 60.63 feet. Current measurements for the Little River are unavailable because of the inoperability of the gauge. The last measurement, taken Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., showed the river at 39.95 feet.

VIDEOS: Chopper11 footage captures ongoing flooding over North Carolina
Onlookers keeping an eye on the rising Cape Fear River at the Person Street bridge.

THE LATEST

The death toll has climbed to 34 storm-related deaths in three states. At a news conference on Tuesday, officials confirmed that 26 were in North Carolina.

At least 900 people have been rescued by the National Guard, officials said.

President Trump is expected to visit the Carolinas and tour damage on Wednesday, sources say.

Officials stressed that recovery from the catastrophic flooding will be a marathon, not a sprint.

"Sunshine doesn't necessarily mean safety," Cooper said.

Cooper urged those who have evacuated not to return home yet, particularly in Pender, New Hanover, and Brunswick counties.

Officials also warned that false rumors have been circulating about roads being open that are not open after all. Check with ABC11 or on the NCDOT website to find out which roads are open and which are closed.

RIVER CRESTS

The rainfall that fell Monday night is accumulating in tributaries and flowing into the Little River and authorities are expecting as much as an inch of rain overnight. The Little River will crest between midnight and sunrise, and that river will not go down quickly, contributing to the Cape Fear River's already-overflowing banks.

"This could be a long-lasting and dangerous situation that will likely not subside until well into the weekend," officials said in a joint statement from Cumberland County and the City of Fayetteville.

Emergency management officials remind residents they should pick a side, either east or west of the Cape Fear River, because they may have to stay there until bridges reopen.

There is a strong potential those within the one-mile evacuation area of the Cape Fear River will be affected by flooding. Additionally, high speed, fast-moving water with debris will likely cause bridge damage and it is advised that residents do not walk or drive on bridges that have been flooded.

Cumberland County officials said Monday afternoon that as of 2:10 p.m. there had been 62 people, two dogs and two cats rescued throughout the county. Fifty-nine of the rescues were conducted in the county and three in the City of Fayetteville.

FLOODING

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen said Monday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has 300 people on the ground and is ready to go into places such as Wilmington as soon as it is safe to do so.

Diane Wilson takes you on a tour of a Wilmington home damaged by Florence and how homeowners are coping.

Here's how to monitor potential flooding in your area.

The flooding after Hurricane Florence has reached historic levels in more than one part of the state. Morehead City broke the official record for most rainfall ever recorded in the state from a tropical system when 25.77 inches were recorded there. Wilmington, meanwhile, has already surpassed its annual rainfall total with three months to go.

Rivers have also reached historic levels. The Cape Fear River is expected to crest above levels brought by Hurricane Matthew.

Authorities advise not to go into the floodwaters as they could pose dangers, such as snakes, and health risks, such as sewage water.

RELATED: Flood safety information to know

RESCUE EFFORTS

A massive rescue effort is still underway. Crews said the conditions may only get worse as rain continues to fall.



First responders from local, state and federal agencies are helping those stranded by high water, and many more are standing by to be deployed.

ABC11's Julie Wilson accompanied one team of volunteers and helped save a dog. Other cats and dogs were among the rescued.

HELPUL INFORMATION: EVERYTHING TO KNOW ABOUT FLORENCE

Emergency information
911 or 211: Which should you call?

Stay up-to-date on power outages.

See the list of 120 shelters for Florence evacuees.

See the latest road closures around the state.

Around the Triangle

See the list. of school closures and updates here.

Here's what you need to know about trash pick-ups, curfews, bus schedules and more.

For victims

Find out how to get emergency federal assistance.

Here's how to get mental health support after the storm.

How to help

See a full list of ways to help on the ABC11 Together page or go to our relief drive page to donate now.


Finally, find full coverage of the storm here.
