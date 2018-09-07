WEATHER

Florence weakens to a tropical storm, should become hurricane again next week

EMBED </>More Videos

Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann has the latest on Tropical Storm Florence.

Florence could cause dangerous surf and rip currents along parts of the U.S. East Coast this weekend as the storm swirls across the Atlantic, according to forecasters at the National Hurricane Center.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Though weakened to a tropical storm, Florence was expected to regain hurricane strength as it neared Bermuda. Large swells were likely to start hitting the British island territory in the north Atlantic Ocean on Friday.

Forecasters said it was too soon to tell where the storm would go. Some forecast models showed Florence slamming into land by late next week, while others indicated the storm would curve away from shore.

On Friday evening, Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency ahead of the storm, urging residents to use the weekend to prepare for the possibility of a natural disaster.

"We are entering the peak of hurricane season and we know well the unpredictability and power of these storms," Cooper said.

Governor Roy Cooper is asking that "everyone take this weekend to prepare for a natural disaster and create a plan for your family just in case."
As storms churn in the Atlantic Ocean, officials say folks should be prepared.


South Carolina's Emergency Management Division also advised coastal residents to start making contingency plans.

"The risk of other direct impacts associated with Florence along the U.S. East Coast next week has increased. However, there is still very large uncertainty in model forecasts of Florence's track beyond day (five), making it too soon to determine the exact location, magnitude, and timing of these impacts," hurricane specialist Robbie Berg wrote in a forecast advisory.

Improving atmospheric conditions were expected to allow Florence to regain its former strength. The storm reached major hurricane status Wednesday, peaking with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (210 kph).

Meanwhile, two low-pressure systems off the coast of Africa behind Florence also had high chances of developing into tropical storms, forecasters said.

"Since we are near the peak of hurricane season, this is a good time for everyone who lives in a hurricane-prone area to ensure they have their hurricane plan in place," hurricane specialist David Zelinsky wrote in a forecast advisory.

The National Hurricane Center said Florence's maximum sustained winds Friday night were estimated to be 60 mph (95 kph). The storm was centered about 875 miles (1,405 kilometers) east-southeast of Bermuda and moving west at 7 mph (11 kph).

ABC11 will have continuing hurricane coverage this weekend and into next week.

Until then, be sure to be prepared and have your hurricane kit ready.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweathertropical stormhurricaneNC
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
WEATHER
A Break From the 90s
Summer 2018 4th hottest in US history
Will Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina?
PHOTOS: Tropical Depression Gordon
More Weather
Top Stories
Governor Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of Florence
Dog found in locked donation box at Spring Lake shopping center
Travelers to Texas warned of measles exposure
Mac Miller, who collaborated with rap royalty, dies at 26
Police identify women wanted for $9,000 Fayetteville shoplifting spree
Hidden History: North Carolina's lost drive-in theaters
State Elections Board vows to fight federal subpoena of voter records
Foster parents of murdered toddler say system failed him
Show More
41-year-old man dead in single-vehicle crash in Durham
These glasses may help slow down or prevent nearsightedness in kids
Six years after Faith Hedgepeth's death, police still confident they will catch killer
2nd person charged with murder in death of Leggett mayor, wife
College to remove uniforms purchased from Nike that contain logo
More News