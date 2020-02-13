Weather

Forecast: A mainly dry Memorial Day weekend

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Pesky storms are expected to shift more offshore today; however, we cannot rule out an afternoon thunderstorm, mainly towards the coast, with prevailing afternoon heating and lingering moisture in the area.

Otherwise, this afternoon should be somewhat seasonable, with a partly sunny sky, near-normal temperatures and a bit of humidity to go with it.

Looking ahead to the end of the weekend and the Memorial Day holiday, we should have a generally rain-free pattern with beautiful conditions come Monday.

An area of high pressure is expected to set up over much of the mid-Atlantic, allowing for some sunshine both days.

We will likely see some areas of low clouds early in the morning on Monday, with slightly higher dew points, yet these should erode away once the sun gets high in the sky. Temperatures look to remain seasonable through the middle of the week as this area of high pressure sits along the Atlantic coast.

Have a great weekend!
Steve Stewart


