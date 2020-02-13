Forecast: Clouds thicken, rain likely tonight

An area of high pressure will provide us with plenty of sunshine Sunday. This sunshine and a strengthening southerly wind will promote a warmer day than we had on Saturday with temperatures this afternoon more akin to our normal high this time of year - the middle 70s.However, the sunshine will fade behind increasing cloudiness this afternoon. It will be cloudy by Sunday evening with rain and thunder on our doorstep. It will be rather unsettled Sunday night with periods of rain and rumbles of thunder. The strongest thunderstorms will likely pass south of us Sunday night with severe weather possible across Georgia and South Carolina, into southeastern North Carolina, overnight.Rain will continue through Monday morning along with localized downpours as the cold front with this storm system moves through.Winds may become gusty with the frontal passage as well early Monday.Rainfall Sunday night through Monday will average 0.75-1.50 inches.In the wake of this storm, high pressure will arrive late Monday, which will promote dry weather Tuesday and Wednesday. However, another storm system rolling across the Deep South on Thursday will likely bring us more rain, some heavy, Thursday into Friday.Have a great Sunday!Steve Stewart