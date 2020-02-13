Weather

Forecast: Hot & mostly sunny

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- No relief from the heat expected on Sunday, but it will not feel oppressive due to lower humidity. Low-level winds will downslope off the Appalachians and help push afternoon temperatures into the middle 90s across the Triangle. There can be a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms along the coast and a few thunderstorms could move into western North Carolina by the end of the day.

An upper-level storm system diving in from the northwest will allow the wind flow to turn more southwesterly Sunday night and Monday, and usher in some more humid air once again. The increase in humidity combined with some cooler air aloft will lead to a higher threat for a few thunderstorms on Monday. Thunderstorms will be scattered in coverage and not all locations will receive rain. A strong, perhaps locally severe, thunderstorm is possible just east of our area Monday afternoon. Main threats are damaging winds and flooding downpours.

After Monday, a ridge of high pressure begins to build in from the west and the July heat bumps up a little. Temperatures toward the middle of the week will soar into the middle 90s with high humidity.
It will feel like it is 100-105 degrees Fahrenheit from late morning through afternoon.

Chances for thunderstorms will be minimal Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, but it isn't out of the question that a few spots have a storm to cool things off in the afternoons.

The Atlantic Basin is free of strong tropical waves at this time. No development is expected through at least the middle of this week.

Have a great day!
Steve Stewart

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC reports 'concerning' record single-day jump in COVID-19 cases
Group of activists march through North Hills area, block traffic
Toddler motorcycle fan gets big bike birthday parade
Hundreds march against racism in downtown Graham
Trump wears mask for 1st time in public during COVID-19 pandemic
Police execute search warrant at home of gun-toting couple
30-year-old dies after 'COVID party,' doctor says
Show More
Florida's curve no longer flat amid new surge of COVID-19 cases
RPD chief helps hand out masks, hand sanitizer to community
Disney World reopens after nearly 4 months
Man dies after early Saturday morning shooting in Raleigh
Duke hires Kara Lawson as women's basketball coach
More TOP STORIES News