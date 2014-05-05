Forecast: Warm weekend on tap

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As showers taper off to the northeast early today following the departure of a storm system, dry and noticeably milder conditions will set in. With warmer air flowing into the Carolinas from the southwest, temperatures will soar into the upper 60s and lower 70s, some 10 degrees above normal! Clouds are expected to remain over the region for the majority of the day, but some breaks of sunshine should sneak through the clouds later this afternoon.The unseasonably warm weather is expected to persist through the weekend and into early next week as a south-southwest flow remains in place over the Southeast. Sunday can turn out to be the warmest day of the year so far despite patchy drizzle in some areas, with afternoon high temperatures reaching the upper 70s! Monday is not expected to be as warm, but will still feature temperatures in the lower and middle 60s with steadier, more widespread periods of rain as a cold front sweeps through the Triangle.Colder, more seasonable air will replace conditions on Tuesday following the passage of a cold front. A low pressure system may develop over the Southeast and pass through the region on Wednesday; otherwise, a strong area of high pressure is forecast to build over much of the eastern United States, keeping largely dry weather in control with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s through the remainder of the week ahead.Have a great weekend!Steve Stewart