A live stream from the Frying Pan Tower -- that captured the hearts and minds of thousands as Hurricane Florence lashed the North Carolina coast -- is now back online.The camera on top of the tower shut down about a week ago while the eye of the storm made landfall.Viewers watched as the storm grew closer to shore, battering Old Glory.The tattered American flag remains on top of the tower, which is about 34 miles off of the coast of Southport.