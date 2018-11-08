WEATHER

Rain Around

A front will be just off to the south today and high pressure centered off to the north will promote a northeasterly wind off of the Atlantic. Between these two features, skies will be rather cloudy today and it will be cool with a couple of spots seeing a shower. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

Meanwhile, a storm system moving out into the Plains will become more organized as it moves to the east tonight into Friday. Winds will shift back out of the south and there will be plenty of moisture around leading to some spotty showers Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon.

A strong cold front associated with this storm will cross the area Friday night with a couple of showers and maybe a thunderstorm, then high pressure will build in in its wake.

This will usher in cooler, drier air for the weekend and a good deal of sunshine. However, the chilliest air mass of the season thus far will move in as temperatures Saturday night fall back into the upper 20s, resulting in the first widespread freeze of the season for most urban areas.

Saturday and Sunday will be bright and sunny, but unseasonably cold.

Another large, upper-level, storm system dropping south, then east. across the central United States will force another strong cold front eastward.

An area of low pressure forming on the front near the Gulf coast will ride northward up the front bringing a large area of rain to the area Monday, Monday night and Tuesday.

Have a great Thursday!

