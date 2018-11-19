WEATHER

Lots of Sunshine

Fortunately, for one of the biggest travel weeks of the year, we have a weather pattern that will feature dry weather from later today through Friday.

Some showers will brush the Triangle very early today, then move away to the east, leaving behind dry weather again.

Today and tomorrow will be the warmest days of the week with high temperatures mostly in the 60s, despite some cloudiness as a dry frontal system drifts through the Eastern states.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy as well with lows in the 40s across Central North Carolina.

In the wake of the front, temperatures will trend downward Wednesday through Friday, but the dry weather will continue.

Despite plenty of sunshine, high temperatures will be in the 50s on Wednesday and then barely near 50 degrees Fahrenheit for Thanksgiving Day and the day after. Thursday night will be the coldest night of the week with low temperatures in the 20s in many spots.

Finally, our next chance of rain will come Friday overnight or Saturday and have some impact on travel later in the holiday weekend. At this point, high school football playoffs on Friday night look dry.

Have a nice week!

Bigweather


