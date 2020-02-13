Heat Index Above 100 Tomorrow

No major changes in the 2pm update for #Isaias however the storm does look to be weakening as it battles wind shear and a ton of dry air. Still expected to impact central North Carolina with rain and gusty winds Monday PM-Tuesday. Another update coming at 5pm. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/qECHVcAcJS — Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) August 1, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was warm and steamy and generally dry across the Triangle this afternoon while thunderstorms were more numerous south and east of the Triangle from sea breeze development. There still can be a shower or thunderstorm in spots into this evening, then it will be dry tonight across the Triangle.Tomorrow will be mainly dry again across the Triangle as a cold front and upper level trough approaching the Appalachians cause showers and thunderstorms to our north and west, and the sea breeze activates spotty thunderstorms to our south and east. Otherwise it will warm and steamy again with sun and clouds.Most of tomorrow night will be dry with spotty showers and thunderstorms mainly to our west and north and rain showers from Isaias well to our south.During the day on Monday Isaias will be tracking to the northeast toward South Carolina and rain bands to the north of the tropical system will move northward across the Triangle and it will mostly cloudy and not as hot.Isaias will track to the northeast and make landfall over southern North Carolina Monday night as strong tropical storm or low-end Category 1 hurricane and then continue to the northeast across the eastern coastal plain or along the coast through Tuesday morning before moving off to the northeast and away from the coast Tuesday afternoon.Bands of heavy rain and gusty winds will impact the Triangle Monday night into the midday hours on Tuesday and rain may be heavy enough to cause some flooding so beware of rising waters, so turn around and don't drown. Rain amounts will average 2-4 inches across the Triangle. Wind gusts as high as 40-50 mph will be possible across the Triangle with only minor damage possible, while wind gusts of 50-70 mph will be likely east of I-95 to the coast. If Isaias maintains hurricane intensity, there may be a gust to 80 mph along the coast.Rain will taper off Tuesday afternoon and gusty winds will lessen as Isaias moves off to the northeast.The upper level trough and cold front to our west will slowly track across the region Wednesday into Friday with warm and humid conditions and some showers and thunderstorms around, especially in the afternoon and evenings hours.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson