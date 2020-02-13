Heat Index Around 100 Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Our forecast is shaping up to be a busy one over the coming days as we contend with Tropical Storm Isaias, which is still expected to head up the East coast towards North Carolina.All eyes are on now Tropical Storm Isaias as it makes its approach towards the Florida coast today. While the overall track has remained close to previous forecasts, there are hints this system could come close to making a brief landfall somewhere between Palm Beach and the Space Coast of Florida today.Isaias continues to contend with westerly shear, which has exposed the center of the storm at times as thunderstorms have been displaced to the east of the center of the storm. Shear will continue to impact the storm through today as the storm makes its approach to Florida, with storms bursting at times through the day.Isaias is rounding the western edge of the Atlantic ridge today and will turn to the north. With the lingering trough over the Great Lakes, Isaias should move north, then gradually north-northeast off the coast of Georgia by tomorrow, then could make landfall from Myrtle Beach to Wilmington tomorrow night.It appears this second landfall should be as a tropical storm as the storm shifts inland across North Carolina towards the Triangle to Virginia by Tuesday morning.Rain and thunderstorms will increase in coverage for tomorrow, then torrential rainfall will be our primary concern with this system heading into tomorrow night, along with gusty winds. Flooding is certainly possible with this system with 2-5 inches of rain possible by Tuesday morning. Wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph may be possible Tuesday morning with the strongest winds found east of Interstate 95.The forecast remains unsettled through the end of the week with the threat for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and lasting into next weekend.Have a good Sunday!Steve Stewart