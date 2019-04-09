Weather

High pollen count to return Thursday

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Monday's rain will bring allergy sufferers some relief, but it won't be for long.

The heavy rains helped wash away much of the pollen covering cars, streets, handrails, and basically everything else outside.



While some will be able to breathe a bit clearer on Tuesday, meteorologist Brittany Bell said the low pollen count will not stick around for long.

RELATED: Allergist explains the pollen that's really bothering you

The pollen count will jump to medium-high Wednesday and then to high Thursday.

Bell said most of the early afternoon Tuesday will be rain-free, so be sure to take advantage of the ability to breathe outside while you can.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherraleighpollenweatherrainnorth carolina news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News