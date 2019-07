High pollen count to return Thursday

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Monday's rain will bring allergy sufferers some relief, but it won't be for long.The heavy rains helped wash away much of the pollen covering cars, streets, handrails, and basically everything else outside.While some will be able to breathe a bit clearer on Tuesday, meteorologist Brittany Bell said the low pollen count will not stick around for long.The pollen count will jump to medium-high Wednesday and then to high Thursday.Bell said most of the early afternoon Tuesday will be rain-free, so be sure to take advantage of the ability to breathe outside while you can.