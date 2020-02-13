Hot & Humid Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Scattered showers and storms continue to develop across central North Carolina this afternoon. Central North Carolina is no longer under a marginal risk for severe weather, but an isolated strong storm could produce gusty winds until 9pm. Rain will start to taper off after sunset.We'll see similar weather Wednesday. An upper level area of low pressure will sink southward tomorrow while the surface front remains stalled in the area. That will give way to more afternoon showers and storms. The upper trough will weaken on Thursday, and begin to shift offshore so although there will be just enough energy for a pop up afternoon shower or thunderstorm in the area, enough drying from the north will limit the amount, so we are expecting less activity than what we will see tomorrow.High pressure aloft and at the surface will build to our northwest leading to warm and dry conditions on Friday.For Independence Day it will be hot, and mainly dry. A weak disturbance could set off an isolated afternoon t-storm, especially north and east of the Triangle, but most of the area will stay dry.Meanwhile an upper trough of low pressure currently over the Midwest will also track to the south and end up over Alabama on Thursday and then stall over southern Alabama on Friday. It will try to develop a surface storm which will slowly shift to the east-northeast and could spread moisture northward into the Triangle later this weekend and early next week. We are leaning more toward this feature directing moisture back to the north into Triangle so expect a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Sunday and perhaps a better chance on Monday, and Tuesday. Otherwise expect time of clouds and sun each day with seasonal temperatures.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell