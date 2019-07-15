Hot weather, high heat index to stick around

Hot and humid will be the main theme throughout this week.
Expect yet another day in the mid to upper 90s across the Piedmont with most spots staying dry. Increased cloud cover, as well as an isolated shower or thunderstorm, can't be ruled out well west of the Triangle on Monday.
The heat index in the Triangle is expected to hit 100 degrees during the afternoon. While the Sandhills could see an index closer to 104.
An isolated thunderstorm could happen on Tuesday, especially with the heating of the day.
Additional opportunities for a few showers and storms are possible midweek as upper-level energy from Barry tracks into the Ohio Valley.
An isolated thunderstorm will again be triggered late in the week as the heat and humidity continue to build across the region.
We'll stay hot and humid all the way through the weekend.
Have a great week and try to stay cool!
