Coachella tips: How to beat the heat at the desert music festival

Without taking proper precautions, Coachella attendees could be at risk for heat stroke or heat exhaustion. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

INDIO, Calif. --
Coachella is one of the hottest musical festivals, figuratively and literally.

It takes place in Indio, Calif., in mid-April, when highs are usually in the middle to upper 80s but can sometimes soar into the 100s, according to AccuWeather.

Shade is often at a premium at Coachella, so attendees should be sure to drink plenty of water during the festival. Wearing a hat and sunglasses and applying sunscreen are other ways music lovers can beat the desert heat.

Without taking proper precautions, spectators could be at risk for heat stroke or heat exhaustion.
