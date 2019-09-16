Hurricane Humberto: Storm strengthens to hurricane, moves toward Bermuda

Humberto reached hurricane strength late Sunday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.The center's 11 p.m. advisory showed the storm has sustained winds at 75 miles an hour, making it a Category 1 hurricane. It's pushing away from the east coast, headed toward Bermuda. It is expected to increase to a category 2 storm, moving northeast at 3 miles an hour.Part of the Carolina coast, from Topsail Beach all the way to Myrtle Beach, will have an elevated threat for strong rip currents on Monday. No further impact is expected for the Carolinas.