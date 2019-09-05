Hurricane Dorian storm surge threat grows as Category 3 storm sits off South Carolina coast

The storm, which ravaged the Bahamas with more than a full day of devastating wind and rain, had weakened substantially - dropping from a Category 5 storm to a Category 2. But it regained strength Wednesday, achieving Category 3 force wind that threatened to swamp low-lying regions from Georgia to southeastern Virginia on its trek northward.
Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center said Dorian remained at Category 3 strength with 115 mph wind. The eye of the storm sat 50 miles south of Charleston, moving north at 8 mph. Hurricane-force winds extended outward up to 60 miles from its center.
An estimated 3 million people in Florida, Georgia and North and South Carolina had been warned to clear out, and highways leading inland were turned into one-way evacuation routes.
Forecasters said there was the danger of life-threatening floods as storm surge moves inland from the coastline, as well as the potential for over a foot of rain in some spots.
"Hurricane Dorian has its sights set on North Carolina," Gov. Roy Cooper said. "We will be ready."
As the threat to Florida eased and the danger shifted farther up the coast, Orlando's airport reopened, along with Walt Disney World and Universal. To the north, ships at the big Norfolk, Virginia, naval base were ordered to head out to sea for safety, and warplanes at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia were sent inland.
Dorian is making its move towards NC. Biggest impacts here in central NC will be tomorrow night. #Dorian #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/PjfUvrflws— Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) September 4, 2019
The U.S. mainland recorded its first death in connection with the hurricane, that of an 85-year-old man in North Carolina who fell off a ladder while preparing his home for the storm. Dorian was also blamed for one death in Puerto Rico.
Atlantic Beach residents hoping for the best but preparing for the worst
On Tybee Island, Georgia, Debbie and Tony Pagan stacked their beds and couches atop other furniture and covered their doors with plastic wrap and sandbags before evacuating. Their home flooded during both Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Irma in 2017.
STAY UP-TO-DATE on Hurricane Dorian coverage: Download the ABC11 app here.
"It's a terrible way to live," Debbie Pagan said. "We have the whole month of September and October to go. How would you like to be living on pins and needles?"
Another Tybee islander, Sandy Cason, said: "The uncertainty and the unknown are the worst part. Just not knowing what's going to be here when you get back."
Along King Street in historic Charleston, South Carolina, dozens of shops and restaurants typically bustling with tourists were boarded up, plywood and corrugated metal over windows and doors, as the flood-prone downtown area braced for high water.
Mark Russell, an Army veteran who has lived in South Carolina much of his life, went to a hurricane shelter right away. As for those who hesitated to do so, he said: "If they go through it one time, maybe they'll understand."
RELATED: How does Hurricane Dorian compare to Florence and Matthew?
RELATED: Timing Dorian's arrival in NC
RELATED: Carriers offering free data, texting for those in storm's path
Live: Tracking Hurricane Dorian
MORE: Here's what you actually need to prepare for Hurricane Dorian
WATCH: Bahamas resident shows, describes conditions as Dorian pounds island nation
PREPARE FOR THE STORM
What to know about generators before a power outage
What happens to your home in hurricane-force winds?
Foods to stock up on before a storm hits