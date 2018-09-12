<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=4200988" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Hurricane Florence is expected to hit the Carolinas by Friday morning (1 of 9)

Plan to be without power for days,' Gov. Cooper says as Hurricane Florence nears

The National Weather Service says the hurricane"will likely be the storm of a lifetime for portions of the Carolina coast."