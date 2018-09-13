Hurricane Florence: When to expect rain in the Triangle

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) --Hurricane Florence is set to make landfall on the North Carolina coast Friday morning, but when will we see those effects in the Triangle?
Residents in the Triangle and Sandhills-areas should be prepared for heavy winds and major flooding.
Depending on how Florence moves through, the storm could dump 2-15 inches in parts of the viewing area.
But when exactly will that rain start falling?
Well, Big Weather said we could see scattered showers work through Thursday afternoon into the evening.
There will be lots of dry time which will be peppered with pockets of rain.
However, steadier rainfall should not start until Friday mid to late-morning in the Triangle.
While the southeast counties could see steady rain starting around 7 or 10 a.m.