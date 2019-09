Schools announce closings as Hurricane Dorian drenches North Carolina

As Hurricane Dorian approaches the North Carolina coast , some school districts are deciding to close for the remainder of the week.Cumberland County Schools will be closed Friday.Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay for students and staff Friday.Chatham County schools on 2 hour delay Friday.Clinton City Schools will be closed Friday.Durham Public Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay Friday.Edgecombe County Schools will be closed Friday.Schools will be closed FridayHarnett County Schools will be closed Friday.Hoke County Schools will have a three-hour delay Friday.Johnston County Public Schools will be closed Friday.Lee County Schools will be on a 3-hour delay Friday.Nash-Rocky Mount Schools will be closed Friday.Orange County schools will be on a 2-hour delay FridayRobeson County Schools will be closed Friday.Sampson County Schools will be closed Friday..Vance County Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay Friday.All WCPSS schools will be closed Friday.Wayne County Schools will be closed Friday.WIlson County Schools will be closed Friday.