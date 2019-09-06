hurricane dorian

Schools announce closings as Hurricane Dorian drenches North Carolina

As Hurricane Dorian approaches the North Carolina coast, some school districts are deciding to close for the remainder of the week.

STAY UP-TO-DATE on Hurricane Dorian coverage: Download the ABC11 app here.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY
Cumberland County Schools will be closed Friday.

DON'T SEE YOUR SCHOOL? FULL LIST OF CLOSINGS HERE

CHAPEL HILL-CARRBORO CITY SCHOOLS
Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay for students and staff Friday.

CHATHAM COUNTY SCHOOLS
Chatham County schools on 2 hour delay Friday.

CLINTON CITY SCHOOLS
Clinton City Schools will be closed Friday.

DURHAM PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Durham Public Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay Friday.

EDGECOMBE COUNTY SCHOOLS
Edgecombe County Schools will be closed Friday.

FRANKLIN COUNTY SCHOOLS
Schools will be closed Friday

HARNETT COUNTY SCHOOLS
Harnett County Schools will be closed Friday.

HOKE COUNTY SCHOOLS
Hoke County Schools will have a three-hour delay Friday.

JOHNSTON COUNTY SCHOOLS
Johnston County Public Schools will be closed Friday.

LEE COUNTY SCHOOLS
Lee County Schools will be on a 3-hour delay Friday.

NASH-ROCKY MOUNT SCHOOLS
Nash-Rocky Mount Schools will be closed Friday.

ORANGE COUNTY SCHOOLS
Orange County schools will be on a 2-hour delay Friday

ROBESON COUNTY SCHOOLS

Robeson County Schools will be closed Friday.

SAMPSON COUNTY SCHOOLS
Sampson County Schools will be closed Friday..

VANCE COUNTY SCHOOLS
Vance County Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay Friday.

WAKE COUNTY SCHOOLS
All WCPSS schools will be closed Friday.

WAYNE COUNTY
Wayne County Schools will be closed Friday.

WILSON COUNTY
WIlson County Schools will be closed Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercumberland countywayne countywayne county newshurricane dorianschool closingscumberland county newshurricane
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE DORIAN
Hurricane Dorian toppled trees, knocked out power in Raleigh
LIVE: Hurricane Dorian arrives at NC, gains speed
Hurricane or not, Waffle House is eager to serve
The story behind that red Jeep abandoned on Myrtle Beach shore
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Hurricane Dorian arrives at NC, gains speed
Hurricane Dorian grazes Carolina coast; Bahamas death toll at 30
The story behind that red Jeep abandoned on Myrtle Beach shore
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Hurricane or not, Waffle House is eager to serve
Tornado spawned by Hurricane Dorian touches down at Emerald Isle
Hurricane Dorian toppled trees, knocked out power in Raleigh
Show More
Dorian plays havoc with high school football schedule
Man buys 100 generators to aid Dorian victims in the Bahamas
Carmakers to add alerts to prevent child heatstroke deaths
Bear caught taking a nap in restaurant bathroom
Wild horses to ride out Hurricane Dorian
More TOP STORIES News