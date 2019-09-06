As Hurricane Dorian approaches the North Carolina coast, some school districts are deciding to close for the remainder of the week.
STAY UP-TO-DATE on Hurricane Dorian coverage: Download the ABC11 app here.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
Cumberland County Schools will be closed Friday.
DON'T SEE YOUR SCHOOL? FULL LIST OF CLOSINGS HERE
CHAPEL HILL-CARRBORO CITY SCHOOLS
Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay for students and staff Friday.
CHATHAM COUNTY SCHOOLS
Chatham County schools on 2 hour delay Friday.
CLINTON CITY SCHOOLS
Clinton City Schools will be closed Friday.
DURHAM PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Durham Public Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay Friday.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY SCHOOLS
Edgecombe County Schools will be closed Friday.
FRANKLIN COUNTY SCHOOLS
Schools will be closed Friday
HARNETT COUNTY SCHOOLS
Harnett County Schools will be closed Friday.
HOKE COUNTY SCHOOLS
Hoke County Schools will have a three-hour delay Friday.
JOHNSTON COUNTY SCHOOLS
Johnston County Public Schools will be closed Friday.
LEE COUNTY SCHOOLS
Lee County Schools will be on a 3-hour delay Friday.
NASH-ROCKY MOUNT SCHOOLS
Nash-Rocky Mount Schools will be closed Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY SCHOOLS
Orange County schools will be on a 2-hour delay Friday
ROBESON COUNTY SCHOOLS
Robeson County Schools will be closed Friday.
SAMPSON COUNTY SCHOOLS
Sampson County Schools will be closed Friday..
VANCE COUNTY SCHOOLS
Vance County Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay Friday.
WAKE COUNTY SCHOOLS
All WCPSS schools will be closed Friday.
WAYNE COUNTY
Wayne County Schools will be closed Friday.
WILSON COUNTY
WIlson County Schools will be closed Friday.
Schools announce closings as Hurricane Dorian drenches North Carolina
HURRICANE DORIAN
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More