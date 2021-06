Are you ready for hurricane season? We're helping you prepare.Monday at 6:30 p.m., ABC11 will host a virtual roundtable about hurricane season featuring the First Alert Weather team and Meteorologist Nick Patro from Raleigh's National Weather Service office. You can watch here on ABC11.com, the ABC11 mobile app or the ABC11 North Carolina streaming app.ABC's Ginger Zee was scheduled to attend but she is on assignment to cover extreme heat.You can watch the full special, First Alert to Hurricane Season, here: