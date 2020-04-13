NC weather: Tornado Warning for Granville, Person, Orange counties

Tornado Warning: Orange until 7 a.m.

Tornado Warning: Granville, Person counties until 7:15 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Alamance; Chatham; Durham; Granville; Orange; Person; Randolph until 7:15 a.m.

The entire ABC11 viewing area is under a Tornado Watch until noon on Monday.

A Tornado Warning has been issued in Central North Carolina...Tune into ABC11 for more details pic.twitter.com/SV2K7142zD — 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) April 13, 2020

A Wind Advisory is now in effect until 4pm this afternoon. Sustained winds 20-30 mph, Gusts to 60+mph. Strongest gusts between 6am - Noon, #NCwx pic.twitter.com/ULJaJ5VLBv — 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) April 13, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Severe weather is moving through central North Carolina on Monday morning.Just before 6:50 a.m., the First Alert Weather Team got confirmation of a tornado on the ground spotted 7 miles south of Mebane headed toward Hillsborough. Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker and Brittany Bell identified this as a radar-confirmed tornado around 6:35 and had been tracking it all morning.The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch until noon for the entire central North Carolina area. A Wind Advisory is also in effect until 4 p.m.More than 100,000 Duke Energy customers in North and South Carolina were without power as of 5:45 a.m.Here's a play-by-play time frame of what to expect for central North Carolina throughout Monday:This is when conditions will be the worst. Severe thunderstorms will erupt during this time frame with the main line of storms arriving in our western counties by 7 a.m. The main threat will be damaging straight-line winds with gusts over 60 mph. There may also be flooding, downpours and large hail. In addition, there is the possibility of a tornado for all of central North Carolina, however, the most likely place to see an isolated tornado will be in the sandhills and west of the sandhills.By Afternoon there may be a lingering shower in a few spots across central North Carolina, but this is when most of us begin to dry out. It will still be windy even after the storms have passed. Then by late afternoon, some sunshine will break through the clouds and allow temperatures to rise into the low 80s.Monday evening and night will be mostly clear and much cooler with overnight lows in the upper 40s/low 50s.