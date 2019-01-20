WEATHER

Super blood wolf moon 2019: How to see the lunar eclipse Sunday

An update on viewing the super blood wolf moon.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Get set for an epic astronomical event Sunday night and early Monday morning. Most people in the US, including us here in central North Carolina, will be treated to a total lunar eclipse!

That's when the full moon enters the earth's shadow.

During the lunar eclipse, a full moon's bright appearance will change. As the moon enters the Earth's shadow, all of the moon will turn a rusty color, depending on atmospheric conditions.

This lunar eclipse is going to be a special treat for several reasons. First, it's long -- eclipse totality will last one hour and two minutes. Second, it's occurring fairly early. The eclipse begins at 10:34 Sunday evening.

The eclipse will also be occurring as the moon is high in the sky. At mid-totality, the moon will be about 75 degrees up from the southern horizon in central North Carolina. The last time we could gaze so high at a totally eclipsed moon was in 1797 when John Adams was president. The next opportunity won't come until 2113.

This event is being called a super blood wolf moon because several different astronomical events are happening at once. Bottom line: this is going to be one awesome show!

If you want to watch the lunar eclipse with a group, the Morehead Planetarium in Chapel Hill is welcoming the public to meet at the sundial in front of the building at 10:30 Sunday night.

Here's the timing for the event:

  • Partial eclipse begins: 10:34 p.m.
  • Totality begins: 11:41 p.m.
  • Totality ends: 12:43 a.m. Monday
  • Partial eclipse ends: 1:48 a.m. Monday


RELATED: Amber Rupinta speaks with local astrophysicist about super blood moon eclipse

EMBED More News Videos

Amber Rupinta speaks with local astrophysicist about super blood moon eclipse



As of Friday, we expect to have clear skies Sunday evening in time to view this celestial treat!
