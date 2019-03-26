Weather

MORE BUGS? More rain this spring could mean more mosquitoes

EMBED <>More Videos

By
The latest spring outlook has been released and it's hinting at wet weather for much of the southeast.

And due to a wet winter, there's also an elevated flood threat along the Mississippi River.

Since bugs thrive on warm and humid conditions, this could mean we will have to deal with extra critters soon.

Forecasters: 'Potentially historic' flooding threatens South

Mosquitoes, for example, multiply much faster when temperatures are constantly over 70 degrees.

Their larvae also thrives in areas of standing water. Those conditions are usually present with high rain totals across the state.

Do you know how many species of mosquitoes North Carolina has?
EMBED More News Videos

Do you know how many species of mosquitoes call North Carolina home?



As we head into the spring, make sure your drainage systems are working properly.

That will limit areas of stagnant water that bugs thrive in. Also, make sure you don't have any open containers that collect water.

RELATED: Why your blood type could make you a mosquito magnet
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatherncweatherrainbugs
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'A need for an upgrade:' Jailbreak exposes problems with Nash County jail
Cumberland County mom claims bus driver 'fat-shamed' special needs daughter
'He just shot at me:' Calls reveal panic during Cary Barnes & Noble shooting
Charges against Jussie Smollett dropped
Supreme Court questions unelected judges' role in gerrymandering disputes
Mayor Emanuel on Jussie Smollett charges being dropped: 'This is a whitewash of justice'
Durham man pleads guilty in crash that killed 24-year-old innocent driver
Show More
Woman leads police on chase says she was 'late for work'
How to avoid getting ripped off on dresses, limos during prom season
History-making medical drone program takes off at WakeMed
Raleigh Police arrest man in connection to deadly hit-and-run
Motel says woman paid for room used by escaped Nash County inmates
More TOP STORIES News