Mostly Clear & Chilly Tonight

Temperatures will fall into the 30s overnight for the northern Piedmont. @NWSRaleigh has issued a frost advisory for Person, Granville, Alamance and Orange county from midnight Sunday until 9am Sunday. Make sure to cover any sensitive vegetation before bed. pic.twitter.com/IXIfuWhWk7 — Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) October 17, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly with lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Areas in the northern Piedmont are under a Frost Advisory for Sunday from midnight-9am.The center of the high pressure center over the Appalachians will move to the northeast and offshore tomorrow but it will still nose to the southwest across the region keeping it dry with some sun and a seasonably cool afternoon. High remains nosed to the southwest across the region tomorrow night and Monday keeping it dry. Expect fair skies tomorrow night with some late night fog that will linger into Monday morning, otherwise it will turn milder on Monday with some sunshine. A cold front will pass well to the north on Tuesday and remain well to the north on Wednesday while high pressure remains in control across the Carolinas. It will be dry and pleasantly warm with some sun both days and high temperatures will be in the upper 70s.The weather pattern later next week will not change much with high pressure locked over the region keeping moisture away from the Triangle. Both Thursday and Friday will be dry and warm with highs not far from 80 each day. Expect more in the way of sun on Thursday, then there will be a few more clouds on Friday from a cool front approaching from the west and a developing area of low pressure over the Gulf coastal region. Both systems will increase moisture and the chance of wet weather Friday night into SaturdayBe Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson