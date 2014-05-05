Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog Overnight

FOG AFTER MIDNIGHT— Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) October 18, 2020
Watch for patchy fog overnight/early tomorrow morning. Dense fog is most likely along and east of I-95. Check-in with @BigweatherABC11 & @kimdeanerabc11 tomorrow morning for updates. Otherwise, tonight will not be nearly as cool as last night. pic.twitter.com/HiMygU9jE4
The remainder of the week will feature of mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s tomorrow for the Triangle before rising to near 80 degrees throughout the middle of the week.
The next best chance for us to see a shower or isolated storm doesn't arrive until Saturday.
Be Well & Stay Safe!
Robert Johnson