Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog Overnight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be mostly clear but not nearly as cool as the past few days. Temperatures will fall to the dew point temperature too. The combination of moisture in the low-levels of the atmosphere along with a mostly clear sky and calm winds will allow for fog to develop, especially for areas along and east of the I-95 corridor.


The remainder of the week will feature of mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s tomorrow for the Triangle before rising to near 80 degrees throughout the middle of the week.

The next best chance for us to see a shower or isolated storm doesn't arrive until Saturday.

Be Well & Stay Safe!

Robert Johnson
